GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a Columbus fire truck Sunday night.

Columbus police dispatchers said the crash happened in the area of Interstate 270 and Hamilton Road near Gahanna at approximately 9:59 p.m.

I-270 northbound is closed past the Broad Street exit on the east side of Columbus due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, the crash happened when a vehicle crashed into the back of the fire engine on I-270 North.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead while a passenger in that car was taken to Mt. Carmel East in a stable condition, Geitter said.

A firefighter was also injured by a dog that was in the car that hit the fire engine, Geitter said. The firefighter, who was helping patients at the scene at the time, was also taken to Mt. Carmel East in a stable condition.