GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands are without power in Gahanna Thursday afternoon after powerlines went down in the area.

A spokesperson with Gahanna police told NBC4 a semi-truck crashed into powerlines around 10:30 a.m. on Goshen Lane and West Johnstown Road. Goshen Ln. remains closed while West Johnstown Rd. reopened in the afternoon, per Gahanna PD.

AEP Ohio is reporting more than 1,400 outages in the area and estimates power will be restored close to 2:30 p.m.