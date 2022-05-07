GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools district may soon have a new superintendent.

A letter from Gahanna-Jefferson School Board President Beryl Piccolantonio announced Dr. Tracey Deagle will be the new superintendent for the district, pending school board approval. The board is scheduled to meet Monday to vote on Deagle’s hiring.

Should the board approve Deagle’s hiring, she will take over as superintendent on Aug. 1.

According to the school district, Deagle has been an education professional for more than 22 years and is currently an assistant professor of P-12 Educational Leadership at Mercer University in Atlanta, Ga.

Deagle began her career as a teacher at Van Wert City Schools in northwestern Ohio. She also worked as assistant principal at Hilliard Darby High School, principal at Ann Simpson Davis Middle School, and deputy superintendent at Dublin City Schools.

Deagle is a graduate of Ohio State University and received her Master of Public Administration from Indiana University. She also received a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton.

If approved for the job, Deagle will begin on May 17 serving as a part-time consultant with the district, visiting buildings to meet the staff.

The Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools District serves more than 7,500 students across 11 schools and a preschool program.