GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Final design plans for a new location of chain gas station and convenience store Sheetz, a construction project that has drawn the ire of some nearby residents in recent weeks on and off social media, will be heard at a planning commission meeting and public hearing Wednesday night.

The Gahanna Board of Zoning and Building Appeals on Jan. 26 reversed a prior decision and greenlit the construction project of the eventual Sheetz, which is located on a plot between Johnstown and Morse Roads near Donatos Pizza and High Bank Distillery.

The city did not initially pursue the project, but Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin told members of the Gahanna City Council on Monday night that it is now in motion regardless.

“When a private property owner wants to develop a parcel of property, they have the right to do so as long as it is consistent in the matter in which that property is zoned,” Jadwin said at the meeting.

The parcel of land is zoned for neighborhood commercial use, which gas stations can fall under if they are cleared conditionally, Jadwin said.

The Gahanna Planning Commission initially voted down a conditional use application for the property at a Nov. 2 meeting, a decision that developer Skilken Gold appealed in December and the zoning and building appeals board later overturned.

“Again, the gas station has been approved,” Jadwin said. “That ship has sailed.”

Nearby residents protesting the project have voiced concerns that center on safety, citing FBI statistics about how convenience store and gas stations are high on the list of likely locations for violent crime, and traffic.

The location of the project itself brings several jurisdictions into the fold that will likely eventually offer additional input, Jadwin said — the city of Columbus, Gahanna, New Albany, and Franklin County. The Franklin County Engineer’s Office had already contacted Gahanna about reviewing a 2022 traffic survey of the nearby roundabout, she said.

Sheetz storefronts have quickly dotted the sides of more central Ohio roadways in the last four years. The chain’s first central Ohio location opened in 2019, and by January 2023, it boasted 21 locations and counting.

Sheetz did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Wednesday planning commission meeting will be held at Gahanna City Hall at 7 p.m.