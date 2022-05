GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police.

Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15am to the 400 block of East Johnstown Rd. and pulled out multiple kayakers from the water, per GPD.

Officials with Gahanna Police state those rescued are being checked by medical personnel at this time.

This is a developing story. Follow NBC4 for the latest information.

#BREAKING: Crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Officials say kayakers on Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna had to be pulled from the water. We do know there were several but have not been given an exact number of people. All are being checked out by EMS. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/7LrAv870Ic — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) May 28, 2022