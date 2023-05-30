GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of central Ohio golfers got the chance to interact with and learn from PGA professional David Lingmerth who’s in town for the Memorial Tournament. He was joined by his caddie Cedric Lamar, one of only five Black caddies on the PGA Tour.

Organizers of Tuesday’s event at the Golf Depot in Gahanna said it was about leveling the playing field, giving access to young, aspiring golfers who may otherwise never get these opportunities.

The event was in collaboration with PGA Professional coach Gerry Hammond, Columbus Parks and Rec, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and other local organizations.

Many young golfers said the event was inspiring.

“You never, especially in the city, you don’t see that much big people coming back and telling their stories on how they got there or giving advice and wisdom to younger people,” Shon Curry, an aspiring golfer, said.

Lingmerth and Lamar said they have been working together for just under a year.

“We’re having a good partnership and hopefully it will last for a long time,” Lingmerth said.

Both said they always had dreams of being professional golfers, but Lamar’s path was a bit different.

“The career that I wanted to choose was to be a golfer,” he said. “I wasn’t good enough, so I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to go down the avenue of being a caddie.”

He’s been doing it for more than two decades and is currently one of only five Black caddies on the tour.

“When I grew up in Atlanta, a lot of the courses, I couldn’t even walk on,” he said.

To be in the position he is today and inspire the next generation of young, Black golf talent, he said is a dream come true.

“I did know a lot of Black caddies that were on the PGA Tour, so for me to hear those kids say that, it’s encouraging to me,” Lamar said.

It’s a message he was able to convey to the kids in attendance.

“It was definitely inspiring,” aspiring golfer John Curry said. “It gave us another opportunity for us to, like, see what in the future we could do, just not, like, hitting golf balls but, helping others.”

That sense of perseverance is what both Lamar and Lingmerth hoped to convey.

“If you have a strong enough mindset and willpower and you dedicate yourself to whatever you set your mind to, honestly, the world is there for the taking,” Lingmerth said.

Resonating maybe even more than they know.

“You know, I’m trying to make a career out of it myself, but I learned it takes time,” Taya Buxton, a college golfer, said. “If you just keep grinding and grinding, things will start happening for you.”

Lingmerth and Lamar are in town for the Memorial Tournament, which tees off on Thursday. Lingmerth won the event in 2015, and this time around, he’ll have some extra support from the young golfers he spoke with.