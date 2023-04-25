COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You may have seen the viral video of 7-year-old Lenny Turley.

Lenny has cerebral palsy, but after intensive therapy, he showed his kindergarten class that he can walk all by himself.

The video was featured on “The Today Show” and “NBC Nightly News.”

Lenny is a determined little boy and a ray of light, and his parents said his determination came in handy as he worked through hours of therapy to make that moment with his supportive classmates possible.

Lenny’s teacher at High Point Elementary said the idea to show off his new skill was his, and she said she was surprised that the typically shy kindergartner wanted to be the center of attention.

Lenny’s parents said he has been a fighter since the beginning. Lenny was born three months early, weighing a little more than a pound. Walking unassisted comes after hours of intensive therapy, and his parents hope others can learn from his determination.

“Recognizing that every kid has a struggle, special needs or not, cerebral palsy or not, and just knowing that there will always be someone around to support them,” said Lenny’s mother Alycia.

Lenny seems pretty well adapted to his new-found fame. He’s quite popular at school and the best part is his namesake organization the LENN Foundation, which helps cover the cost of intensive therapy, has seen an increase in applications.