GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever asked a friend, family member, or co-worker, “what do you want to eat?” You’re familiar with the disappointment when their answer isn’t what you may have been hoping to hear.

It’s why one grocery giant in Ohio is trying to help solve that familiar dilemma with the simple push of a button. “We’re always trying to help our customers answer the question, ‘What’s for dinner tonight?'” admits Amy McCormick, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger.

Now, through an innovative partnership with Kitchen United, Kroger is helping bring new options to dinner tables in central Ohio. “Columbus is just a great community, and it’s well known to be a test hub just because it has such a diverse customer base and economic base,” explains Kitchen United’s Chief Marketing Officer Katie Wollrich.

Kitchen United’s Mix Food Hall is the country’s first multi-restaurant, to-go dining experience. Whether in-store or online, after clicking to begin, shoppers will be able to select menu items from one — or more — of the seven restaurants offered. Allowing foodies to enjoy multiple restaurants, all on one bill.

“It’s always a debate, and a compromise, and somebody kind of walks away feeling like, ‘I really wanted Asian food,’ and my kids want chicken fingers,” describes Wollrich of the common dilemma for families, office workers, and friends.

On Tuesday, Kroger cut the ribbon on the first of these Mix Food Halls in Gahanna, with two other central Ohio locations to follow. “The city of Gahanna really prides itself on our uniqueness, and the unique opportunities we have here. So, being the first of three food halls to open here in central Ohio is something we’re really proud of,” Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin beams.

As part of the celebration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was on site, collecting food donations from shoppers as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger plan. “Any time we’re making an investment, we want to be able to give back to the community that’s partnering with us and giving us their business,” McCormick explains.

A one-stop-shop. All in an effort to bring convenience to consumers. “It’s quick, it’s easy. Folks can order online. And again, they can come in and pick it up or we can deliver it to their home,” McCormick outlines.

Kroger shoppers can find Mix Food Halls at the Kroger on Hamilton Road in Gahanna, on High Street in Clintonville, as well as the Sawmill Road location in Dublin. To learn more about the new concept, including food offerings and future locations, click here.