COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What started out as an ill-advised pickup attempt at Coachella turned into an incredible story of being in the right place at the right time.

Influencer Becca Moore, whose family lives in Gahanna, was covering the music festival when the man in question stole her phone, credit cards, and rental car keys.

“He was going to take my stuff so that I had to talk to him the next day and he did,” Moore said. “He literally took my stuff.”

After her rental car was towed, Uber driver Raul Torres stepped up to help Moore out.

Torres took her to the Sprint store and then to the police station to file a report.

Torres took Moore for coffee and lunch on his dime, and about seven hours later, they had her phone back.

Torres drove in from Fresno to Coachella, a 5 ½ hour drive, to cash in the Coachella Uber money.

Moore was his only ride and Torres has no regrets.

“That could be one of my kids, too, at the end of the day,” he said. “That could be your kid, my kids. I would want someone to help my kids.

Torres’ daughter is going through cancer treatments, so Moore, with more than 800,000 TikTok followers, shared the story and started a GoFundMe. As of last check, more than $140,000 has been raised, and Moore is no longer too upset with the boy who stole her stuff.

“Honestly, I think the universe told him to rob me because now I helped his entire family, I hope for a really long time,” Moore said.

“And I appreciate Becca,” Torres said. “She’s one of a kind, let’s put it that way.”

Moore is set to fly out to California this weekend to meet with Torres’ family.