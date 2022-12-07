GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan.

On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Gayelon Spencer Jr., 34, from Detroit, was also with him.

The Gahanna Police Tactical Unit, with assistance from the Whitehall Division of Police, came prepared for potential gunfire, as officers believed there were multiple firearms in the residence. Police said Thurmond surrendered shortly after officers arrived, and after multiple requests, Spencer exited the residence as well. Officers then executed the search warrant, recovering multiple guns.

The Columbus Division of Police helped identify Spencer as having an active warrant from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan for violating his probation, Gahanna police said. He is a suspect in a Nov. 27 homicide in Detroit.

Spencer is being held in Franklin County Jail so he can be extradited to Michigan, according to court records. Thurmond posted bail on Tuesday.