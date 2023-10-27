GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The annual Great Goblin Fest is returning to Gahanna with an evening full of Halloween festivities.

The event is set for Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Academy Park on Cherry Bottom Road. Families will be able to participate in a trick or treat trail, hayrides, several foods, entertainment and more.

Anyone who attends is also encouraged to wear their costumes, and kids are allowed to bring their trick or treat bags to collect candy at the event.

Along with the entertainment, Goblin Fest will also feature stilt-walkers, fire-breathers, Dr. Dan the Science Man, the Ohio School of Falconry and more.

Admission to the fest is free for all, while the hayrides are $2 per person. Several food trucks will be available, and beer can also be purchased by credit card.

Parking is free and will be offsite at 1375 and 1356 Cherry Way Drive. There will also be a shuttle service between 1375 Cherry Way Drive and a drop-off location by the entrance of Academy Park. Shuttle operations will be available from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event.

For more information, including advanced registration and reserved parking, click here.