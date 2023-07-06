GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenage boy was hospitalized with a suspected serious injury after reportedly causing a three-car crash near a Fourth of July parade in Gahanna.

According to an Ohio Department of Public Safety crash report, the crash occurred at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of North Stygler Road and Coronation Avenue in Gahanna, a half mile north of the Gahanna Fourth of July parade on Granville Road.

The report stated that a white Toyota Camry, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was heading southbound on North Stygler Road. The teen ran a red light and crashed into a grey Toyota Camry, which was attempting to turn left from Coronation Avenue onto North Stygler Road. The gray Toyota was launched into a blue Corvette, which was stopped at the traffic light, facing northbound on North Stygler Road.

Three witnesses all told Gahanna police that a white Toyota failed to stop at the traffic light before ramming into the gray Toyota. One witness stated the white Toyota did not brake before the crash, while another stated it was traveling at an estimated 50 miles per hour.

The crash report stated the teenager was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a possible serious head or neck injury. The driver of the grey Toyota was taken to OSU East Hospital with suspected minor injuries. All five occupants of the Corvette were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The teenager told police that he did not run the red light. He was cited for violation of a traffic control device and driving on a temporary permit without a licensed driver.