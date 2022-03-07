GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Search and rescue teams, family, and community members combed the Big Walnut Creek over the weekend in an effort to find Ali Shegow, 17, who went missing on Feb. 21.

Although there have been multiple leads with possible sightings of Shegow since he disappeared two weeks ago, none have brought any new or credible information to the case, according to a social media report from the Gahanna Division of Police.

“Adverse weather, quickly changing water levels, large amounts of debris above and below the water’s surface, hazardous conditions along the creek’s banks and other factors hamper the efforts of search teams,” police said in the post.

Shegow reportedly disappeared after walking into the Big Walnut Creek near Academy Park, according to Mifflin Township authorities.

He has been entered as a missing person in the nationwide law enforcement databases in the event of being located in another area.

“We continue to provide information to Ali’s family, friends and Somali community leaders,” the post said. “Search efforts will continue to scale up or down as information is developed and/or environmental conditions permit.”

Gahanna Division of Police, Mifflin Township Fire Department, Columbus Division of Fire, and Columbus Division of Police have all worked together to find Shegow.