GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Gahanna is telling residents that a piece of mail they may have received over the weekend has nothing to do with the city’s sidewalk plan.

According to a Facebook post, the city said several thousand residents received a postcard called “Gahanna Sidewalk Program” over the weekend.

“Please be advised that these are not related to the City or from an endorsed vendor,” the city posted. “They are nothing more than direct mail promotions from the business.”

The city’s Sidewalk Maintenance Program allows residents to opt-in for city-approved contractors to repair their sidewalks at the resident’s cost or the resident can choose to do the work themselves. Residents do not have to meet any of the dates listed on the postcards they received this past weekend.

In the post, the city laid out its current schedule for sidewalk maintenance:

2021 Sidewalk Maintenance Program participants can expect work to begin on Tuesday. Residents will receive a notice from the construction company before work starts.

2022 Sidewalk Maintenance Program participants, however, are on hold due to labor and supply shortages, the city said.

Gahanna residents can learn more about the program by clicking here.