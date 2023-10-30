A highway camera shows emergency crews at the scene of the reported shooting on Interstate 270 in the video player above.

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police are looking for community help in identifying a man they accused of shooting at a vehicle in an August road rage incident.

On Aug. 17 just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 270 near the Hamilton Road exit. A man and an infant were both shot inside their car while driving on the highway. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Gahanna police said they have since recovered.

On Monday police released stills from traffic camera footage from the day of the incident and identified the suspect vehicle. Police said the suspect was a man with his vehicle appearing to be silver. You can see the photos below.

Courtesy Photo/Gahanna Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Gahanna Division of Police

Gahanna police asked anyone with information to call them at 614-342-4240.