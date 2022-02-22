GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Gahanna are searching areas near Big Walnut Creek after a teen was reported missing late Monday night.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police Facebook page, witness told officers that shortly before midnight, a male was seen walking into Big Walnut Creek near Nob Hill Drive and was unable to be located.

Police say the 17-year-old was involved in a fight with a family member and left the residence on foot.

Emergency crews searched both banks of the creek in the area, while a drone, as well as a Columbus Division of Police helicopter were both used to try to locate the teen, but the search was suspended at about 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Crews have now resumed searching for the teen, closing trails along Big Walnut Creek in the process. Police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews to continue to search.