GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl last seen in Gahanna on Friday.

Lanie M. Starr is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Lanie has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

Lanie was reported missing from her home on Stygler and McCutcheon roads on Feb. 17. Her family last had contact with her Sunday in the Westerville area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.