GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday.

Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Thornton to call Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.