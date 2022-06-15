GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police are looking for a 16-year-old girl they said ran away from the Gahanna Swim Club Tuesday.

Madison H. Andrews is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Madison has strawberry/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Madison was last seen wearing a bikini with a teal top and black bottoms.

Police said Madison ran away from her family after an argument in the area of the Gahanna Swin Club on 148 Parkland Drive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gahanna Police at 614-342-4240.