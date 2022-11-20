GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway.

Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson.

Weather conditions at the time of the crash were “extremely hazardous,” the spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.