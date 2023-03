GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jadyn N. Thigpen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jadyn was last seen wearing a navy blue athletic shirt with a green emblem.

Jadyn was last known to be at Gahanna Lincoln High School on Tuesday, but left campus before the end of the school day and did not return home.

Anyone with information on Jadyn is asked to call Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.