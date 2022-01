COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police announced that the Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down I-270 southbound between I-670 and E. Broad St. for “several hours” on Saturday.

Gahanna police wrote in a Facebook update that the ramp from S. Hamilton Rd. to get on to I-270 south will also be closed and begin roughly around 2:30 p.m.

No further information is known at this time.