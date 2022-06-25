GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police is looking for a group of juveniles it said broke into a church last week.

Police said that on June 22 at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the CenterPoiint Church on the 600 block of McCutcheon Road, where they saw the group leaving the building and running away.

One girl was taken into custody but refused to cooperate with police, according to Gahanna police.

Later that day, police said officers saw a stolen Hyundai they believed was used in the church break-in. The driver of the Hyundai fled from police, but officers found the car later.

Witnesses told police a group of juveniles abandoned the silver Kia and then got into a Kia Sportage, which police said was also stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.

Photos of the vehicles police said were involved in the incident are below.

Vehicles Gahanna police said were used by a group of juveniles who allegedly broke into a church.

