GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman outside a northeast Columbus Dollar Tree, then leading police to a standoff in Gahanna, was in court Tuesday morning.

According to court records, 60-year-old Stephan Turner is accused of killing 42-year-old Kandi Henderson, who was found shot in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree on the 4800 block of Morse Road in the Preserve South neighborhood.

Mifflin Township Fire Department medics arrived after the shooting, which occurred at 4:37 p.m. on Sunday. They took Henderson, who had a gunshot wound to the head, to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead just over two hours later.

Witnesses gave police a license plate of a car seen at the scene and a description of Turner, who authorities say was in a past relationship with Henderson. Police traced the vehicle to a home in Gahanna and two witnesses told police Turner confessed to the shooting.

Police officers, including members of the Columbus SWAT team, responded to a standoff at approximately 5:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of Lindenwald Drive, where Turner had barricaded himself inside the home. He was taken into custody, without incident, at around 7:30 p.m.

In court Tuesday, Turner, who is charged with murder, was issued a $1 million bond.

Henderson was an employee at the Dollar Tree store in the shopping center where she was shot and killed. The store was closed Monday during the investigation but reopened Tuesday.