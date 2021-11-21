GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – People in Gahanna got their first taste of the holidays Sunday through the annual Gahanna Holiday Lights Celebration.

Attendees watched some live music and had a chance to check out the city’s holiday displays all around downtown Gahanna. Some even had a chance to see Santa Claus in person.

This was just the first event in the city’s countdown toward Christmas. Other events, like the Santa Race on Dec. 4 and the luminary walk on Dec. 22, are still to come.

“I’m excited about all of it, honestly,” said Lori Kappes, executive director of Visit Gahanna. “I’m just so thrilled that we get to do things in-person again and I just hope everyone enjoys the events we have going on.”

For more information on Gahanna’s upcoming events, click here.