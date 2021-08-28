Gahanna-Jefferson schools requiring facemasks for all staff, students

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools district has updated its facemask policy, now requiring masks for all students and staff.

Initially, the district announced masks would only be required for students and staff in grades kindergarten through eighth, but updated its policy Friday.

“Due to an increased number of cases and quarantines, Gahanna-Lincoln High School will require masks for all students, teachers, and staff when inside school buildings, effective Monday, August 30, 2021,” the district wrote in a letter to parents Friday.

The letter did not state when the mask mandate would be lifted.

The district stated the mask mandate is an effort to keep students in school for in-person instruction five days a week.