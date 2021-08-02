Gahanna-Jefferson mandates masks for students K-8

Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District is mandating students from kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to wear a mask when inside school buildings.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, superintendent Steve Barrett said the mask mandate includes teachers and staff as well. Visitors will also be required to wear masks while inside school buildings.

Barrett said the mandate is being put in place because students ages 12 and up can be vaccinated against COVID-19 while the younger students cannot.

The district recommends students, teachers, and staff in grades ninth through 12th wear masks, but they are not required.

Masks are required on all school transportation for all grades.

“We learned a lot in the last year, and every decision we consider starts with one simple question: What must we do to keep students in school five days a week, without interruption, for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year?” Barrett wrote in the letter.

