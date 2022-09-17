GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna police spent Saturday morning teaching people information they hope they’ll never have to use.

The department has been teaching a version of active shooter training in schools for nearly a decade, but on Saturday, in the city’s senior center, Gahanna Lt. Matt Kissel led a much more adult discussion as part of the city’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events class.

“With the children, it just focuses on what to do and focusing on what the teacher tells them to do, what their protocols in their schools would be,” Kissel said. “With the adults, it’s more about the mindset and the psychological response to an event or violence and what your mind may go through.”

The training teaches an approach called Avoid, Deny, Defend, and includes having an exit plan to get away from the threat, creating barriers between you and the threat if you can’t escape, and, if all else fails, defending yourself.

The city scheduled the training twice a year.

“To better prepare our community for such an event,” Kissel said.

“It should be packed with hundreds of people,” said resident Dave Holloway, who attended the session. “It probably won’t be, but it should be in the times we live in.”

Holloway was one of 11 people who attended the training, ready to learn an important lesson he hopes to never have to use.

“You’re your own protector, so get out there and learn that stuff, to train, to protect you and your family and your kids,” he said. “It seems like a no-brainer to me to do that. You never know when you’re going to run into an active shooter situation, so the more you know, the better chance you are of surviving.”

The free training is not exclusive to Gahanna residents; anyone can attend. Other cities across central Ohio, including Columbus, offer similar classes.