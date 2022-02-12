GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Excitement for Sunday’s Super Bowl has one bar in central Ohio preparing for its busiest day yet.

The Pub in Gahanna, a central Ohio hub for Cincinnati Bengals fans for a number of years, is preparing for its busiest day yet.

The Facebook group known as Columbus Bengals Nation has named the bar its official gathering spot.

The group is run by Tom Magin, a lifelong Bengals fan who befriended the owners and manager at The Pub.

Over the years, members of the group and others have watched the Bengals rise and fall, but now they’re able to witness the team head to the Super Bowl.

The Pub is expecting its largest crowd ever Sunday, which has management stocking up on supplies and staff.

“The energy here is going to be huge,” Magin said. “We’ll have over 100 people in here, and we’re going to have everybody just rooting for our boys.”

The Facebook group has nearly doubled in the span of two weeks, growing from 400 members around the time of the AFC Championship game to now nearly 800 members.