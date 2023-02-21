GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Columbus Division of Police officer has been hired as Gahanna’s director of public safety.

Tim Becker, who worked for 34 years as a Columbus police officer, was sworn in this week as public safety director, charged with the administration of safety services for Gahanna residents.

Prior to his retirement from the Columbus department earlier this year, Becker served as a deputy chief. In addition, he was on the board of directors for The Starfish Assignment, a program helping Columbus residents in need and building relationships with police.

“Gahanna is a great city, and the leadership I have met here is extremely impressive and supportive,” Becker said in a press release. “The Starfish Assignment allows officers who may at one time see someone on their worst day, provide them with their best day. Books & Badges is a chance to give a kid a book and read to them. More importantly, it gives us a chance to talk about what police really do and start forging friendships that may lead to these kids becoming officers in the future.”