GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Five Republicans competing to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator will take the stage Friday in this election cycle’s first GOP primary debate.

The U.S. Senate forum, moderated by 610 WTVN radio host Brandon Boxer, will take place Friday at the Creekside Conference and Event Center in Gahanna with five congressional candidates on the roster: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance, according to the debate’s host FreedomWorks.

Although a Feb. 8-10 poll conducted by the Trafalgar group had former Ohio treasurer Mandel leading the GOP pack with 21% of the vote, Gibbons surpassed the “pro-God, pro-gun, pro-Trump” candidate nearly three weeks later, according to a an Emerson College survey in partnership with NBC4 and The Hill.

Gibbons, a Cleveland banker, raked in 22% of the vote, with Mandel close behind at 15%. However, the plurality of voters polled, 39.4%, indicated that they were still undecided, the Emerson College poll found.

In a campaign where Republican candidates attempt to score an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, support from other elected officials who have distanced themselves from the firebrand commander in chief may hurt, rather than help, those seeking a seat on the U.S. Senate.

After Sen. Rob Portman endorsed Ohio Republican Party Chair Timken in February, the Emerson College poll found that 38.2% of respondents were less likely to vote for Timken — with only 19% of voters claiming that they were more likely to vote for the only female candidate in the race.

The Emerson College poll has the following breakdowns for candidates: Mike Gibbons (22.4%), Josh Mandel (14.9%), J.D. Vance (7.7%), Matt Dolan (6.2%), Jane Timken (5.7), Bill Graham (2.5%), Neil Patel (0.8%), Mark Pukita (0.4%). The remaining respondents, 39.4%, said they were still undecided.

The debate is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Creekside Conference and Event Center in Gahanna.

The five candidates will convene for a second GOP primary debate in Cleveland at 7 p.m. Monday.