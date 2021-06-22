Five flags stolen from Gahanna Veterans Memorial, police searching for suspects

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna Police are trying to figure out who stole five flags from the Gahanna Veterans Memorial.

It happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee has put out another set of flags, so the memorial is whole once again.

The committee said the American, Prisoner of War, Ohio, Coast Guard, and Marine flags were all stolen. The remaining three flags were left flying very low.

“It was just troubling that someone would come down and take the American flag, the state flag, POW flag, and the service banners they got,” said committee member Tom Kneeland. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

The memorial has been up since 2000 and this is the first time something like this has happened.

The committee said the theft was troubling.

“It’s certainly very close to me in my heart because also, as a veteran during the Vietnam era, I know what a lot of these guys went through,” Kneeland said. “A pretty special place for me because we do have family members with bricks down here that are no longer with us.”

Kneeland, a former Gahanna mayor, said the idea for the memorial originally came from his father and other local World War II veterans.

“If anybody witnessed anything and knows anything, please let the police department know because we want to educate those that took the flags and were part of this and make sure they understand what the meaning of this particular park and memorial is,” Kneeland said.

Police said they don’t have any leads or suspects.

“It’s frustrating to think that whoever did this either don’t know what the background is of the memorial, don’t want to know what the purpose and meaning of the memorial is, or they don’t care,” Kneeland said. “It’s just troubling.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gahanna Police at (614) 342-4240.