COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors on Monday filed a charge against a Columbus firefighter in connection with a deadly crash earlier in the year.

Tyler J. Conners, 25, faces one misdemeanor count of negligent, aggravated vehicular homicide/manslaughter, tied to a July 23 crash in the area of Interstate 270 and Hamilton Road, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. A Gahanna Division of Police detective wrote in a criminal complaint that Conners operated a fire engine in a negligent manner, causing the death of 63-year-old Timothy Wiggins.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter told NBC4 in July that a car crashed into the back of the fire engine in the highway’s northbound lanes. Medical crews pronounced Wiggins, of Delaware, dead at the scene.

A fatal crash in the area of Interstate 270 and Hamilton Road near Gahanna involving a Columbus Fire engine Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

The division named Conners as part of its 116th Recruit Class in an October 2022 Facebook post. It shared a statement with NBC4 on Tuesday in the wake of a charge filed against him.

“Our hearts are with the family of Timothy Wiggins and everyone impacted by this tragic accident,” CFD wrote. “Firefighter Conners has been placed on administrative duty pending the conclusion of this criminal case.”

After the court case’s outcome, the division said it would conduct an investigation to determine if Conners violated any of its policies.

Conners had not been arrested as of Tuesday. Court records showed his arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.