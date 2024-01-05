GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A family-owned pizza shop is closing its doors in February after five years of operation.

Mr. T’s Pizza, located at 207 W. Johnstown Road, will close on Feb. 3. The shop’s owner, Jeffrey Armstrong, said the closure isn’t goodbye forever, but “just goodbye for now,” as Mr. T’s may reopen in the future.

“We will maintain the ownership of the name,” Armstrong said. “That way, in the future if the kids decide that they would like to open Mr. T’s again, that will give them the chance to do that.”

Armstrong said his father closed Mr. T’s first location, which was open for decades on Agler Road, in 2002. The restaurant was passed down to Armstrong, who opened Mr. T’s again 16 years later in 2018.

According to a statement posted on the pizzeria’s Facebook page, the pizza shop is closing to allow Armstrong and family members to retire and spend time together.

“Being here at The Pub in Gahanna really has been a blessing,” Armstrong said. “And my customer base; there is no better in the world. I mean that. I’ve had so many people come in just to talk and stop over in the past week or so. It just really means a lot.”