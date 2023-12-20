GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A student unknowingly brought a firearm to High Point Elementary School in their backpack on Wednesday, according to a note to parents sent by Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools.

The student notified a teacher after discovering a firearm with ammunition in their backpack, which the student was “shocked” to find, the note said. The school later learned the gun had come from home.

Once the firearm was discovered, school administration removed it from the classroom and notified local authorities, the district said. A school resource officer secured the firearm, and deemed the environment to be safe with no ongoing threat.

“Please be assured student safety is our top priority…,” the note read. “We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of reinforcing gun safety at home and be aware of what your students have access to.”

The families of the students who were in the classroom at the time the firearm was discovered were notified separately by email, according to the note. The district said an investigation by law enforcement into the incident is ongoing.