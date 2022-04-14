GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested after driving a vehicle through Mifflin Cemetery Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., the driver caused “extensive damage” to the cemetery’s grounds and several headstones in section 5, located near the entrance at Olde Ridenour Road in Gahanna, according to a social media post from Mifflin Township.

Families impacted by the damage are being contacted, and Mifflin Township said it is working with Gahanna police and insurance companies to assess the damage.

Cemetery visitors are encouraged to avoid the area, according to the post. A map of Mifflin Cemetery identifying section 5 can be found here.