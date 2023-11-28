GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 in Gahanna is reopened Tuesday night after a crash left one person injured.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the two right lanes of I-270 southbound between State Route 62 and North Hamilton Road were blocked due to the one-vehicle crash. As of 10:40 p.m., the roadway was reopened.

According to a Gahanna city spokesperson, one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known, but they are “alert.”

The crash remains under investigation.