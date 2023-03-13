GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash forced drivers off the left side of Interstate 270 northbound near I-670 Monday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right five lanes going northbound on I-270 are blocked beyond US-62 East/Johnstown Road due to a crash. There is more than an hour delay on the interstate.

A Gahanna spokesperson said three vehicles and a box car were involved in the crash and one person has been sent to Mount Carmel East in an unknown condition. Traffic is being diverted to the left bump, creating a chokepoint.

ODOT cameras along I-270 show bumper-to-bumper traffic before clearing up near the Hamilton Road exit, about four miles away from the crash.

Emergency responders were at the scene as of 6:15 p.m.