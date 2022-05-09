COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Ali Shegow, 17, has been missing for almost three months.

According to police, he was last seen in the area of Academy Park in Gahanna, with investigators saying he was walking in floodwaters by Big Walnut Creek on Feb. 21.

Multiple agencies have been part of the search, and investigators are hoping someone will have a tip that’ll help them find Shegow.

“As of today, the investigation is open and it’ll stay open until Ali is located,” said Columbus Division of Police Det. Robert Fihe. “We have no evidence of his whereabouts being anything other than the area he was last seen, but we will continue to search everywhere until he’s found.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.