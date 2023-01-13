GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – All it takes is one look at Tom Magin to see he’s a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan.

On any given day, the trunk of his car will have Bengals gear or memorabilia in it. On Friday, two days before the Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round of the playoffs, Magin was wearing a Bengals jacket.

“I feel pretty good. I think we’re going to win Sunday,” he said, sitting inside the bar he frequents to watch games.

Under his jacket was a Bengals shirt and on his head was a Bengals hat. He’s been leading what he calls The Columbus Bengal Nation for 14 years. Every time the Bengals play, the group watches together at The Pub in Gahanna. During last season’s playoff run, the pub was packed for every game.

“This place, we blew the roof off this place,” said Magin. “It was incredible.”

Magin is hoping for more of the same this year, although he said right now, his focus is soleyl on Sunday’s game.

“We’ve got to beat Baltimore, hands down you’ve got to go one game at a time,” he said.

Magin and Bengals fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to the game. Local bars are too — big games usually mean a boost for business.

“It’s good for our staff, any time you can make a little bit more money in the beginning of the year to start the year off right is a step in the right direction,’ said Scott Ellsworth, owner of Threes, Fours, and Fives.

Ellsworth said his campus bars usually aren’t open on Sundays, but they will be for this weekend’s Bengals game.

“You root for them to win obviously. Yes, it’s good for our bank account, but the important thing is it just seems like it’s fun for Ohio,” said Ellsworth.