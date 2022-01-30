GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio has some of its own Bengals faithful, cheering on their team throughout Sunday’s AFC title game.

Just about every person at The Pub in Gahanna was wearing some type of Bengals gear. The dedicated fans celebrated a first down like it was a touchdown.

Walking into The Pub, you can tell it’s a place for Bengals fans. Several cars in the parking lot are adorned with Bengals flags.

Many of the fans at the Gahanna eatery Sunday have been watching the game together for at least the last 10 seasons, organized by Tom Magin.

Magin is a lifelong fan and even wore part of a Bengals costume for the game against the Chiefs.

Another Bengals fan drove from Cincinnati to watch the game with the fans at The Pub.

“Been 31years for this game for me and it’s huge,” Magin said. “It means a lot. I went to college in Cincinnati just so I could be closer to the Bengals and Reds.”

“We visited a couple weeks ago and found these awesome Bengal fans here in Columbus, so we had to come back and join the party again,” said Cincinnati resident Debbie Sharpe.

Regardless of how the game turned out, many of the fans called the season a success for the long-suffering franchise.