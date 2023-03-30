GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is prepping for another round of rain and potentially strong wind this weekend.

Last weekend’s weather knocked out power to about 125,000 AEP Ohio customers. The company is hoping that doesn’t happen again, but said it’s ready for whatever it needs to respond to.

“Even after restoring power this past weekend, our crews were out yesterday and today still upgrading and improving the reliability and resiliency of the system and preparing for this weekend,” said Matt Bennett, AEP Ohio’s Operations Manager.

Crews from seven other states helped restore power after last weekend’s weather, according to Bennett. He said extra out of state crews will also be ready if they are needed this weekend.

“Here at AEP Ohio, we’ve got crews at 42 service centers across the state that are preparing trucks, re-stocking that material,” he said. “We’re also reaching out to what we call mutual aid. So, we’re reaching out to other utilities in the industry that are going to be shipping some crews our way and preparing for this storm for Saturday.”

The last round of rain and strong winds broke more than 230 poles and brought down more than 2,000 spans of wire.

“These situations are what we call an all hands on situations. Including our procurement team that are making sure we’re stocked up with the right material for any impacts we may see this weekend,” Bennett said.

He is also recommending people have their own emergency kits ready, just in case. Some items he said people should have on hand are batteries, flashlights, water, and non-perishable food.