Lanie Starr, 15, has been missing from her home in Gahanna since Friday. (Courtesy Photo/Gahanna Division of Police)

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police.

Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2.

Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. No information was available on which direction she possibly traveled in.

Anyone who knows of Starr’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.

Missing poster for Lanie Starr (Courtesy/Gahanna Division of Police)