GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police sent a notice on Wednesday afternoon about a 12-year-old boy who is missing.

Police say Montonee Carelock was reported missing by his guardian on Tuesday after leaving a residence on foot. Carelock is 4’11”, 120 pounds and was last seen with tan sandals on, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.

Courtesy Photo/Gahanna Division of Police