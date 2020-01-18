Gahanna YMCA honors MLK march by encouraging exercise on a treadmill

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna YMCA is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by encouraging members to collectively run or walk 54 miles on one of the treadmills there.

The 54 miles signifies the distance marched by thousands in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery, AL.

“Logging miles in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King because MLK day is a day on, not a day off,” said Tiffany Cooper, a wellness coach at the YMCA.

In March of 1965, thousand marched from Selma to Montgomery campaigning for voting rights. That march came weeks after a previous one was stopped when police brutally attacked the nonviolent marchers.

“It’s not a comparison to what the people went through, but you could actually think about if it gets a little bit challenging and you want to quit, you think about they persevered and I can persevere through this, too,” Cooper said.

There’s a logging sheet on the treadmill with several pages ready to be filled.

“I hope it gets filled up,” said Cooper. “I hope we have pages and pages and that we far exceed the 54 miles and that people participate in the spirit of Dr. MLK and the spirit of community.”

People can get their miles logged up until March 25, the day the march ended 55 years ago.

“Remember that Dr. King said if you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl, but by all means, just keep moving,” said Cooper.