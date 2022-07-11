COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Gahanna high school student has been chosen as Ohio’s representative in the annual “Doodle for Google” contest.

Kayla Patmon, a rising senior at Lincoln High School, drew a self-portrait she titled “Daydream” using this year’s “I care for myself by…” prompt. “Daydream” is done in the style of realism and combines her love of reading and listening to music.

“I care for myself by taking the time to daydream. With my headphones on, I can imagine myself as anyone or anywhere. I wrote “Google” on signs and in the clouds. The first “O in Google represents a door of endless possibilities, while the “e” is a shooting star, representing wishes come true,” she described.

The judges of this year’s contest are celebrities Selena Gomez and Elyse Fox, who both use their social media platforms to promote mental health awareness, as well as, Juliana Urtubey, the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. There is also public voting where anyone can vote for their favorite doodle through July 12.

The winning artist will see their work on the Google homepage for a day, receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant.

To vote for Kayla’s art CLICK HERE. Her piece is in the grade 10-12 category.