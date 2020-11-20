Gahanna-Jefferson schools moving to remote learning starting Nov. 30

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna-Jefferson schools are switching from hybrid to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 30 and running at least until the end of December.

The switch was announced Friday in a letter from Superintendent Steve Barrett. He cited rising cases of COVID-19 and an advisory from Franklin County Public Health that recommended switching to remote learning after Thanksgiving break.

“We are disappointed this change is needed, but we believe it is the right one for our students and staff, and that it will provide stability and continuity in learning and maintain quality instruction,” Barrett wrote.

Gahanna-Jefferson schools had been on a hybrid learning model in recent weeks after starting the school year with students learning remotely.

Barrett also said that extracurricular activities will be suspended through at least Dec. 18.

The soonest the district could return to hybrid learning is Jan. 5.