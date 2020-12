GAHANNA (WCMH) – Police need help locating a missing person in Gahanna.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, Chu San was reported missing on October 26 and was last seen in Gahanna on September 2.

He was last seen wearing an orange robe. He’s 6-foot 1-inches, 143 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Police say San has taken a vow of silence.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-342-4240.