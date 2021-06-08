Gahanna police searching for missing teen

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Gahanna are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

The Gahanna Division of Police say 14-year-old Miranda Bishop was last seen by her family leaving for school on the morning of June 3.

Police say Miranda could be in the area of Westerville and Innis roads.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on Miranda’s whereabouts to call the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.