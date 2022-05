GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna Division of Police is searching for 16-year-old Sincere Thornton.

He was reported missing by family May 25, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black athletic pants. Thornton is six-foot and 145 pounds.

If you have information regarding Thornton, contact the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.